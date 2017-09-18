The Latest: Evers criticizes Walker over education plan

The Latest on Wisconsin's submission of education accountability plan (all times local):
10:50 a.m.
State Superintendent Tony Evers is defending a statewide school accountability plan his department submitted to the federal government over objections from Gov. Scott Walker.
Evers is running for governor as a Democrat. He issued a statement through his campaign Monday saying that Walker's criticism of the plan shows he is putting his own political interests ahead of what is best for the state's school children.
Walker's administration was involved with the creating of the plan that all 50 states had to submit by Monday. But Walker refused to sign off on it saying the plan isn't innovative enough, echoing criticisms of other conservative groups that support expanding school choice programs that Evers opposes.
Walker's spokesman Tom Evenson did not immediately return an email seeking comment.
___
10:01 a.m.
Wisconsin has submitted a federally required school improvement plan to President Donald Trump's administration over objections from Gov. Scott Walker and conservative groups.
Trump's Education Secretary Betsy DeVos has four months to review the plan and either approve or reject it.
All 50 states must submit accountability plans under the Every Student Succeeds Act in order to continue receiving federal education funding. Wisconsin gets more than $500 million per year in such funding.
Some states submitted their plans earlier this year, but Monday was the final deadline.
Walker last week said the plan written by the state Department of Public Instruction overseen by state Superintendent Tony Evers wasn't innovative enough. Evers is running as a Democrat for governor next year.
The state's final version largely mirrors an April draft.
