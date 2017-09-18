National Politics

Fight leads to Phoenix shooting, victim dies at hospital

The Associated Press

September 18, 2017 7:20 PM

PHOENIX

Police say they're seeking a suspect who fatally shot a 31-year-old man after an early-morning fight in Phoenix.

They say the victim's friends drove him to the Phoenix Veteran's Affairs Department hospital for treatment after the shooting early Monday.

He was moved to another hospital and later died.

Police spokesman Vincent Lewis says the fight happened about 3 a.m. near McDowell Road and 24th Avenue in west Phoenix.

The victim was shot while sitting in a vehicle and the suspect fled.

Police say the victim's identity is being withheld until his relatives can be notified.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Comments

Videos

Donald Trump Jr. releases Russia emails

Donald Trump Jr. releases Russia emails 1:33

Donald Trump Jr. releases Russia emails
Trump and Putin: Where the mutual admiration began 5:06

Trump and Putin: Where the mutual admiration began
McConnell reveals GOP health care bill, Schumer calls it 'a wolf in sheep's clothing' 4:00

McConnell reveals GOP health care bill, Schumer calls it 'a wolf in sheep's clothing'

View More Video