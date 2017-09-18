Nevada assemblyman announces bid for secretary of state

FILE - In this Oct. 14, 2015 file photo, Nevada state Assemblymen Nelson Araujo and then-Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Rodham Clinton laugh at an ice cream parlor in North Las Vegas, Nev. Araujo, a first-term Nevada state lawmaker from Las Vegas, announced Monday, Sept. 18, 2017 he'll run as a Democrat next year against the incumbent Republican secretary of state. The incumbent, Barbara Cegavske, has said she intends to seek re-election to the statewide office she won in 2014. John Locher, File AP Photo