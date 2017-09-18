FILE - In this Oct. 14, 2015 file photo, Nevada state Assemblymen Nelson Araujo and then-Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Rodham Clinton laugh at an ice cream parlor in North Las Vegas, Nev. Araujo, a first-term Nevada state lawmaker from Las Vegas, announced Monday, Sept. 18, 2017 he'll run as a Democrat next year against the incumbent Republican secretary of state. The incumbent, Barbara Cegavske, has said she intends to seek re-election to the statewide office she won in 2014.
National Politics

Nevada assemblyman announces bid for secretary of state

The Associated Press

September 18, 2017 11:10 PM

LAS VEGAS

A two-term Nevada state lawmaker from Las Vegas says he'll run as a Democrat next year against the incumbent Republican secretary of state.

Assemblyman Nelson Araujo (ah-RAU'-hoh) made the announcement Monday in a statement pointing to national political battles over voter identification and access.

Araujo quickly followed with endorsements from party leaders including former U.S. Sen. Harry Reid and current Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto.

Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske (seg-AHV'-skee) has said she intends to seek re-election to the statewide office she won in 2014.

Cegavske previously served in the Nevada state Assembly and Senate.

She complied this year with a request for voter data for President Donald Trump's Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity, without providing Social Security numbers or how people voted.

Cegavske announced in April she found three non-U.S. citizens voted in Nevada in the November 2016 election.

