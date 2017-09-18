National Politics

Ohio effort pushes John and Annie Glenn congressional medal

The Associated Press

September 18, 2017 9:10 PM

COLUMBUS, Ohio

Some state lawmakers in their native Ohio want to see John and Annie Glenn awarded the Congressional Medal of Honor.

A resolution getting its first airing in the Ohio House Tuesday urges Congress to honor the late astronaut and his widow with the special recognition. It makes the case that the pair deserve the medal because they inspired a generation of Americans through their trials and accomplishments, gave back to the country through public service and "made our nation a better place."

John Glenn died Dec. 8 at 95. He was the first American to orbit Earth, a long-time Democratic U.S. senator and founder of a public affairs college at Ohio State University.

Annie Glenn, 97, overcame a debilitating stutter to become a leading advocate for Americans with communicative disorders.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Comments

Videos

Donald Trump Jr. releases Russia emails

Donald Trump Jr. releases Russia emails 1:33

Donald Trump Jr. releases Russia emails
Trump and Putin: Where the mutual admiration began 5:06

Trump and Putin: Where the mutual admiration began
McConnell reveals GOP health care bill, Schumer calls it 'a wolf in sheep's clothing' 4:00

McConnell reveals GOP health care bill, Schumer calls it 'a wolf in sheep's clothing'

View More Video