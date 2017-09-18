National Politics

Efforts aimed at more dog breeder regulations move forward

The Associated Press

September 18, 2017 9:15 PM

COLUMBUS, Ohio

Animal rights advocates wanting some dog breeders in Ohio to meet additional animal care standards have won approval to move forward in their efforts.

State Attorney General Mike DeWine has certified the advocates' petition summary for a ballot proposal requiring dog breeders with eight or more unspayed females and annual sales of more than 15 dogs to meet certain standards.

DeWine called the summary a "fair and truthful" statement of the proposal entitled The Ohio Puppy Mill Prevention Amendment. He also certified the petition to amend Ohio's Constitution as including the necessary 1,000 valid signatures from registered voters.

The next step is for the state ballot board to determine if the amendment contains a single issue or multiple issues. Petitioners must collect the required number of signatures for each issue.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Comments

Videos

Donald Trump Jr. releases Russia emails

Donald Trump Jr. releases Russia emails 1:33

Donald Trump Jr. releases Russia emails
Trump and Putin: Where the mutual admiration began 5:06

Trump and Putin: Where the mutual admiration began
McConnell reveals GOP health care bill, Schumer calls it 'a wolf in sheep's clothing' 4:00

McConnell reveals GOP health care bill, Schumer calls it 'a wolf in sheep's clothing'

View More Video