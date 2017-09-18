National Politics

Officials: Court aides made people pay for public documents

The Associated Press

September 18, 2017 11:37 PM

NEW YORK

Two clerks at the Supreme Court of New York are facing charges after officials say they charged people for access to free documents.

The state Office of Court Administration says 34-year-old Triston Baptiste and 48-year-old David Washington have been charged with official misconduct after their arrest Thursday. According to a complaint, Washington told a city Law Department attorney he would have to pay $820 for photocopies. Law Department employees are exempt from copying fees.

Investigators say Baptiste accepted payments totaling $1,180 from undercover agents.

Members of the public are supposed to make their own copies for 25 cents a page. Baptiste and Washington were not allowed to do this as court aides.

A call to Baptiste's attorney was not returned. Washington's lawyer declined to comment.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Comments

Videos

Donald Trump Jr. releases Russia emails

Donald Trump Jr. releases Russia emails 1:33

Donald Trump Jr. releases Russia emails
Trump and Putin: Where the mutual admiration began 5:06

Trump and Putin: Where the mutual admiration began
McConnell reveals GOP health care bill, Schumer calls it 'a wolf in sheep's clothing' 4:00

McConnell reveals GOP health care bill, Schumer calls it 'a wolf in sheep's clothing'

View More Video