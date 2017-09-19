National Politics

NY state prepares Long Island for Hurricane Jose's impact

The Associated Press

September 19, 2017 4:20 AM

DIX HILLS, N.Y.

New York state officials have deployed members of the National Guard and specialized emergency response units to Long Island to prepare for potentially severe weather caused by Hurricane Jose.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo says 100 members of the National Guard, 13 members of an urban search and rescue team, and 20 high-axle vehicles will set up a command post at a welcome center on the Long Island Expressway in Dix Hills in Suffolk County.

The Democrat says the facility will be open to members of the public seeking shelter during severe weather. Cuomo is holding a storm briefing at the welcome center Tuesday morning.

Hurricane Jose is still far out in the Atlantic but it's producing rough surf along the East Coast.

The National Weather Service has issued a tropical storm watch for Suffolk County.

