NY police station hit by gunfire multiple times while vacant

A police station in Syracuse has been hit by gunfire more than three dozen times since opening in June but officials say no one has been injured.
The Post-Standard reports (http://bit.ly/2fhD9l7 ) that about 40 bullet marks dot the shatterproof windows at the Syracuse Police Department substation at Skiddy Park on the city's west side.
Department spokesman Sgt. Richard Helterline says police aren't sure when the gunfire occurred because no one was inside the building when the shootings happened.
When the substation opened in mid-June there were already a handful of bullet marks.
The substation, which isn't staffed full time, was opened after several shootings in and around the park in 2016.
Comments