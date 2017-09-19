National Politics

Michigan Legislature OKs super PAC bills; Snyder to review

The Associated Press

September 19, 2017 1:17 PM

LANSING, Mich.

Bills sent to Gov. Rick Snyder would let candidates solicit unlimited contributions for independent committees supporting their candidacies.

The Republican-led Legislature approved the legislation on party lines Tuesday.

Supporters say Michigan needs clarity after the U.S. Supreme Court legalized unfettered political spending by independent committees. But opponents note the bills go further — imposing no limits on candidates' ability to direct wealthy individuals and groups to closely affiliated super PACs and to bypass normal donation caps.

Snyder says he will review the legislation when it reaches his desk.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Comments

Videos

Donald Trump Jr. releases Russia emails

Donald Trump Jr. releases Russia emails 1:33

Donald Trump Jr. releases Russia emails
Trump and Putin: Where the mutual admiration began 5:06

Trump and Putin: Where the mutual admiration began
McConnell reveals GOP health care bill, Schumer calls it 'a wolf in sheep's clothing' 4:00

McConnell reveals GOP health care bill, Schumer calls it 'a wolf in sheep's clothing'

View More Video