Burgum: Will discuss flood project changes with Minnesota

The Associated Press

September 19, 2017 2:49 PM

FARGO, N.D.

North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum says he and Minnesota Gov. Mark Dayton have agreed to see if technical changes can be made to restart a $2.2 billion flood diversity project around the Fargo-Moorhead area.

Burgum says he and Dayton talked by phone Tuesday "to try to find a path forward" for the Red River diversion project.

The 30-mile channel has been approved by Congress and work had begun on an inlet structure southwest of the Fargo area. But a federal judge from Minnesota halted all construction because the project does not have the necessary permits from Minnesota.

Minnesota's Department of Natural Resources has raised concerns including about upstream impacts of the project.

Dayton didn't immediately comment on the discussion.

