Sheriff's deputy shoots fleeing driver near Colorado Springs

An investigation is underway after an El Paso County sheriff's deputy shot a driver who led authorities on a high-speed chase.
The Colorado Springs Gazette reports https://goo.gl/tshPrJ sheriff's deputies and Fountain police tried to pull over a pickup for a traffic violation early Tuesday morning, but the driver refused to stop and led authorities on a chase that reached speeds of 100 mph (161 kph).
The crash ended in a cul-de-sac when a deputy shot the driver, who is hospitalized in serious but stable condition.
Sheriff's spokeswoman Jacqueline Kirby says she does not have any information about the circumstances of the shooting.
The suspect's name and age have not been released.
