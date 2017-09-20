Police: Woman killed when vehicle slams into tractor trailer

State police say a woman was killed when her vehicle slammed into the back of a tractor trailer as she was exiting the Maine Turnpike.
Maine Department of Safety Spokesman Steve McCausland says the woman's car was seen speeding Tuesday night. He says a state trooper had just activated the blue lights on his cruiser to pull the vehicle over when the driver exited and crashed into the back of a tractor trailer in Auburn.
The victim was not identified. The condition of the tractor trailer driver wasn't immediately known.
