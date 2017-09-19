Judiciary expanding to provide more legal help in Baltimore

The Maryland Judiciary is expanding services in Baltimore to help residents resolve civil legal matters for free.
On Friday, Maryland Court of Appeals Chief Judge Mary Ellen Barbera and District Court of Maryland Chief Judge John P. Morrissey will open the District Court Self-Help Resource Center.
The center will offer free legal services to residents seeking guidance on landlord/tenant disputes, small claims suits, debt collection and expungement services, among other issues.
The center will be the District Court of Maryland's fourth walk-in center. Since 2009, more than 57,000 people have received legal assistance at the centers.
