Transit projects will accompany I-66 switch to Express Lanes

Car drivers are not the only people slated to benefit from the adoption of Express Lanes on Interstate 66 in northern Virginia later this year.
Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe will be in Falls Church Wednesday to announce a series of transit projects that will accompany the launch of I-66 Express Lanes inside the Capital Beltway.
The projects, already approved by the state, include enhanced regional bus service in the northern Virginia suburbs and expanded bikeshare options.
Beginning in December, solo drivers will for the first time be permitted to use I-66 inside the Beltway during rush hour, though they must pay a toll. Carpoolers can still use the lanes for free.
The expanded transit options concerns from Express Lanes skeptics who worry the project will increase regional dependence on automobiles.
Comments