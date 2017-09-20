National Politics

Ricketts campaign announces first 'Nebraska Steak Fry' event

The Associated Press

September 20, 2017 4:06 AM

LINCOLN, Neb.

Gov. Pete Ricketts has announced plans for an annual "Nebraska Steak Fry" that will debut with four fellow Republican governors.

The governor's re-election campaign said Wednesday the event will include Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin, Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds and Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker. It will take place Oct. 8 at a farm in Shelton in central Nebraska.

Organizers say the inaugural event will include a steak fry, music, family games and a program of elected officials from Nebraska to celebrate agriculture, the state's largest industry.

Single tickets cost $20 and family tickets can be purchased for $35. A 50 percent "early bird" discount is available by using the code "HUSKER" during checkout on the governor's campaign website, www.petericketts.com .

