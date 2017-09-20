Houston-area police fatally shoot man armed with rifle

Police near Houston have shot and killed a man who they say had repeatedly fired "an assault-type rifle" and then was seen by neighbors walking up and down their residential street with the weapon.
La Porte police said in a statement late Tuesday that officers responding earlier in the day to the neighborhood adjacent to La Porte Municipal Airport were told by a woman that her husband was suicidal.
Authorities say the man a short time later then exited his home and confronted the officers.
The unidentified man disregarded repeated commands to drop the rifle and then pointed it at officers.
They then shot the man, who died at the scene. It's not clear how many times he was shot by police.
No other information was immediately available.
