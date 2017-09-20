Man sentenced to 12 years for home invasion

A Massachusetts man has been sentenced to 12 years in prison for his role in a home invasion during which his co-defendant was shot by police.
The Sun reports (http://bit.ly/2fARyWI ) that 46-year-old Christopher Covey was sentenced after pleading guilty to home invasion, kidnapping and impersonating a police officer among other charges.
Prosecutors say Covey and his co-defendant, 49-year-old Timothy Berry, posed as police officers while forcing their way inside a Lowell home in an attempt to steal $20,000.
Officer Buntha Kieng responded to the February 2016 home invasion. Police say Kieng shot Berry after he pointed a handgun at the officer.
The district attorney later determined the shooting was justified.
Berry suffered non-life threatening injuries. He has been convicted on related charges.
