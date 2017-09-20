National Politics

Wisconsin DOJ investigating memorial graffiti

The Associated Press

September 20, 2017 10:26 AM

MADISON, Wis.

Wisconsin Department of Justice agents are trying to find whoever painted an anti-police message on the Wisconsin Law Enforcement Memorial outside the state Capitol.

The agency issued a news release Wednesday saying someone vandalized the memorial on Saturday with spray paint and an "anti-law enforcement message." The release did not say what the message said and DOJ spokesman Johnny Koremenos didn't immediately reply to an email seeking more information.

The memorial lists the names of 273 police officers killed in the line of duty. Attorney General Brad Schimel called the perpetrator a coward in the news release.

