Feds face deadline in litigation over Joe Arpaio's pardon

September 20, 2017 11:37 PM

PHOENIX

Prosecutors in former Sheriff Joe Arpaio's now-pardoned criminal case face a deadline Thursday for explaining why they now believe the case should be dismissed and all rulings in the case should be thrown out.

U.S. District Judge Susan Bolton set the deadline after she found that prosecutors hadn't offered any legal authority to back up their argument.

Arpaio's attorneys want Bolton to throw out the case and her 14-page ruling that explains the reasoning behind his misdemeanor conviction.

They say the ruling should be tossed in a bid to clear their client's name.

The pardon by President Donald Trump spared Arpaio a possible jail sentence for intentionally disobeying a court order to stop his immigration patrols that targeted immigrants.

