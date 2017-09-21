National Politics

Livestock might soon join ranks of support animals

The Associated Press

September 21, 2017 1:06 AM

WILMINGTON, Del.

Pig pals and mule mates might soon join man's best friend in keeping Wilmington residents company.

The city council was scheduled to vote Thursday on a bill allowing certain animals normally associated with rural life to be kept within the city limits if they serve as support animals for people with disabilities.

The proposed ordinance says that while a support animal may not be a traditional pet, it must be domesticated and prescribed or recommended by a licensed physician or psychologist in relation to the treatment of a disability.

The list of animals currently prohibited in the city includes chickens, roosters, ducks, geese, pigs, hogs, donkeys, mules, horses, cattle, goats, sheep and oxen.

