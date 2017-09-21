Akron police officer placed on leave amid probe

National Politics

A high-ranking officer in the Akron Police Department has been placed on paid leave amid an internal investigation, but the department says it is unrelated to the recent forced resignation of the department's police chief.

A department spokesman says police Capt. Brian Simcox was placed on paid administrative leave Tuesday. The spokesman told the Akron Beacon Journal that no further information can be released because of the ongoing probe.

Simcox's attorney declined to comment.

Former Police Chief James Nice was forced to step down last month amid allegations of misconduct, along with accusations that he used a racial slur and had a sexual relationship with a subordinate officer. Nice has denied criminal wrongdoing.

