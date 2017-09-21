Leader of violent upstate NY gang convicted in federal court

The leader of a violent drug gang operating in a Hudson Valley city has been convicted of attempted murder and other federal charges.
The Times Herald-Record of Middletown reports (http://bit.ly/2hjlCd0 ) that the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York says 24-year-old Tyrin Gayle was also convicted in federal court in White Plans of racketeering, narcotics conspiracy and witness tampering.
Prosecutors say Gayle was the leader of the Yellow Tape Money Gang in Newburgh when he was arrested in June 2016.
Officials say the gang sold crack cocaine and heroin and engaged in retaliatory shootings with a rival gang that sometimes left innocent bystanders with gunshot wounds.
Gayle faces a maximum of life in federal prison when he's sentenced on Jan. 16.
