Trump vows more sanctions over North Korea's nuclear buildup

More Videos 1:32 What Deschutes Brewery Street Pub is all about Pause 1:23 Protesters disrupt Republican Congressman Tom McClintock town hall 1:42 Have you seen these fugitives? Sacramento's most wanted for the week of Sept. 19 2:43 How the tunnel project might affect Delta landowners 0:22 Sacramento sheriff is looking for these young burglary suspects 1:07 Midtown Association steps up efforts to serve the homeless 0:54 Spencer Webb of Christian Brothers prepares for Friday night football 1:48 Sacramento stories: 45 years ago, 22 people died in Farrell's plane crash (September 1972) 0:49 Hurricane Maria hits the Dominican Republic 1:30 49ers vs. Rams: Three players to watch in Week 3 Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Trump to United Nations: 'Rocket Man is on a suicide mission' President Trump in his first speech to the United Nations referred to North Korea leader Kim Jong Un as a "rocket man," and said the United States, if forced to defend itself and its allies, is "willing and able" to take military action. President Trump in his first speech to the United Nations referred to North Korea leader Kim Jong Un as a "rocket man," and said the United States, if forced to defend itself and its allies, is "willing and able" to take military action. The White House

President Trump in his first speech to the United Nations referred to North Korea leader Kim Jong Un as a "rocket man," and said the United States, if forced to defend itself and its allies, is "willing and able" to take military action. The White House