National Politics

Wisconsin lawmakers to hold hearing on riot bills

The Associated Press

September 21, 2017 7:25 AM

MADISON, Wis.

Wisconsin lawmakers are set to take public comments on three bills designed to curb rioting.

The Assembly's judiciary committee was set to hold a hearing on the proposals Thursday afternoon in the state Capitol.

The bills would require police to suppress unlawful assemblies that block private or public streets, buildings or homes. They also would define a riot as a public disturbance during a gathering of at least three people involving violence or a threat of violence that could immediately occur. Whoever participates in such a gathering would be guilty of a felony.

Anyone who blocks a thoroughfare during a riot would be guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by up to nine months in jail. Anyone who goes armed during a riot would be guilty of a felony.

