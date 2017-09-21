National Politics

NYC announces Hurricane Maria efforts

The Associated Press

September 21, 2017 10:14 AM

NEW YORK

New York City is sending emergency responders to Puerto Rico and is encouraging other city workers to volunteer with island recovery efforts.

Mayor Bill de Blasio and Puerto Rico born New York City Council Speaker Melissa Mark-Viverito discussed the Hurricane Maria efforts on Thursday.

City workers will have to take vacation days or unpaid leave. But de Blasio says the city is trying to get them free transportation and places to stay.

The city also is helping with fundraising .

Nine New York City police and firefighters stayed in Puerto Rico after Hurricane Irma. Another 27 responders will fly there when conditions allow. Emergency management personnel also will be deployed.

An emotional Mark-Viverito says her family is safe but other City Council members still haven't heard from their loved ones.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Comments

Videos

Donald Trump Jr. releases Russia emails

Donald Trump Jr. releases Russia emails 1:33

Donald Trump Jr. releases Russia emails
Trump and Putin: Where the mutual admiration began 5:06

Trump and Putin: Where the mutual admiration began
McConnell reveals GOP health care bill, Schumer calls it 'a wolf in sheep's clothing' 4:00

McConnell reveals GOP health care bill, Schumer calls it 'a wolf in sheep's clothing'

View More Video