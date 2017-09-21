Arkansas court OKs new sentence hearings for juvenile lifers

FILE - This March 16, 2017, file photo provided by the Arkansas Department of Correction shows Brandon Hardman at the Cummins Unit prison in Varner, Ark. Hardman was convicted of capital murder at age 16 and received a mandatory sentence of life without parole following his conviction in 2002. The Arkansas Supreme Court said Thursday, Sept. 21, 2017, that Hardman and six other inmates in Pulaski County are entitled to new sentencing hearings. Arkansas Department of Correction via AP, File)