Petition criticizes Harvard for Chelsea Manning decision

The Associated Press

September 21, 2017 11:55 AM

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

An online petition criticizing Harvard University on its decision to revoke Chelsea Manning's status as a visiting fellow has gained 15,000 signatures.

The Boston Globe reports (http://bit.ly/2fDGmIK) the five Harvard graduates who organized the petition plan to present their results to the university Friday.

The 29-year-old Manning is a transgender woman who was known as Bradley Manning when she was convicted in 2013 of leaking a trove of classified documents.

She was released from a military prison in May after serving seven years.

Harvard reversed Manning's visiting fellow status last week after CIA Director Mike Pompeo scrapped a planned appearance over it.

University officials said naming Manning a visiting fellow was a mistake but that she was still welcome to spend a day at the school and speak to students.

