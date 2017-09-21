Petition criticizes Harvard for Chelsea Manning decision

An online petition criticizing Harvard University on its decision to revoke Chelsea Manning's status as a visiting fellow has gained 15,000 signatures.
The Boston Globe reports (http://bit.ly/2fDGmIK) the five Harvard graduates who organized the petition plan to present their results to the university Friday.
The 29-year-old Manning is a transgender woman who was known as Bradley Manning when she was convicted in 2013 of leaking a trove of classified documents.
She was released from a military prison in May after serving seven years.
Harvard reversed Manning's visiting fellow status last week after CIA Director Mike Pompeo scrapped a planned appearance over it.
University officials said naming Manning a visiting fellow was a mistake but that she was still welcome to spend a day at the school and speak to students.
