National Politics

Woman drops lawsuit in deadly Philly police shooting of son

The Associated Press

September 21, 2017 1:23 PM

PHILADELPHIA

The mother of a 26-year-old Philadelphia man whose shooting death during a 2014 traffic stop sparked protests around the city has withdrawn a federal civil rights lawsuit tied to the case.

Philly.com reports (http://bit.ly/2xlkgCI ) that Tanya Brown-Dickerson did not offer a specific reason for her decision to withdraw the suit against the city. The trial had been scheduled to begin Monday.

Police said Brandon Tate-Brown had a gun in his car and was shot during a struggle. Prosecutors said the shooting was justified and did not file criminal charges.

Asa Khalif, Tate-Brown's cousin and a spokesman for Black Lives Matter in Philadelphia, remains critical of police and prosecutors, writing, "No amount of money can be a substitute for Brandon's life."

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Comments

Videos

Donald Trump Jr. releases Russia emails

Donald Trump Jr. releases Russia emails 1:33

Donald Trump Jr. releases Russia emails
Trump and Putin: Where the mutual admiration began 5:06

Trump and Putin: Where the mutual admiration began
McConnell reveals GOP health care bill, Schumer calls it 'a wolf in sheep's clothing' 4:00

McConnell reveals GOP health care bill, Schumer calls it 'a wolf in sheep's clothing'

View More Video