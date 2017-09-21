Woman drops lawsuit in deadly Philly police shooting of son

The mother of a 26-year-old Philadelphia man whose shooting death during a 2014 traffic stop sparked protests around the city has withdrawn a federal civil rights lawsuit tied to the case.
Philly.com reports (http://bit.ly/2xlkgCI ) that Tanya Brown-Dickerson did not offer a specific reason for her decision to withdraw the suit against the city. The trial had been scheduled to begin Monday.
Police said Brandon Tate-Brown had a gun in his car and was shot during a struggle. Prosecutors said the shooting was justified and did not file criminal charges.
Asa Khalif, Tate-Brown's cousin and a spokesman for Black Lives Matter in Philadelphia, remains critical of police and prosecutors, writing, "No amount of money can be a substitute for Brandon's life."
