Manslaughter charge against ex-mayoral aide's son is dropped

Prosecutors have dropped a manslaughter charge against the son of a former aide to Democratic New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio's wife in the fatal stabbing of a teenager in New Jersey.
Defense attorney Jeffrey Lichtman says the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office dropped the charge against Khari Noerdlinger after he pointed to inconsistencies in their case.
Prosecutor Gurbir Grewal said in a statement the charge was dropped Sept.7, but weapons charges remain.
Lichtman says he plans to seek dismissal Friday.
Noerdlinger was charged in 2016 in the death of 16-year-old Savion Lewallen in Edgewater and pleaded not guilty.
Authorities said Lewallen went to Edgewater with four accomplices in an apparent bid to rob Noerdlinger. Lewallen was killed during the confrontation.
Noerdlinger's mother is Rachel Noerdlinger, who resigned in 2014.
