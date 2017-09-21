National Politics

Manslaughter charge against ex-mayoral aide's son is dropped

The Associated Press

September 21, 2017 1:27 PM

HACKENSACK, N.J.

Prosecutors have dropped a manslaughter charge against the son of a former aide to Democratic New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio's wife in the fatal stabbing of a teenager in New Jersey.

Defense attorney Jeffrey Lichtman says the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office dropped the charge against Khari Noerdlinger after he pointed to inconsistencies in their case.

Prosecutor Gurbir Grewal said in a statement the charge was dropped Sept.7, but weapons charges remain.

Lichtman says he plans to seek dismissal Friday.

Noerdlinger was charged in 2016 in the death of 16-year-old Savion Lewallen in Edgewater and pleaded not guilty.

Authorities said Lewallen went to Edgewater with four accomplices in an apparent bid to rob Noerdlinger. Lewallen was killed during the confrontation.

Noerdlinger's mother is Rachel Noerdlinger, who resigned in 2014.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Comments

Videos

Donald Trump Jr. releases Russia emails

Donald Trump Jr. releases Russia emails 1:33

Donald Trump Jr. releases Russia emails
Trump and Putin: Where the mutual admiration began 5:06

Trump and Putin: Where the mutual admiration began
McConnell reveals GOP health care bill, Schumer calls it 'a wolf in sheep's clothing' 4:00

McConnell reveals GOP health care bill, Schumer calls it 'a wolf in sheep's clothing'

View More Video