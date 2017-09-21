National Politics

MCSO identifies armed man who was shot by deputy in Tonopah

The Associated Press

September 21, 2017 5:31 PM

TONOPAH, Ariz.

Maricopa County authorities have identified an armed man who was shot and wounded by a sheriff's deputy during an encounter outside a home in Tonopah.

They say 36-year-old Michael Bilinski remains hospitalized with a gunshot wound to his abdomen.

Sheriff's officials say Bilinski is facing two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and possibly more charges.

Deputies went to the home early Wednesday in response to a call reporting that there had been a homicide or would be a homicide at the location 50 miles (81 kilometers) west of Phoenix.

They say Bilinski was shot after deputies arrived and ordered him several times to drop his weapon.

The wounded man went inside the home and barricaded himself, but eventually came out and was taken into custody.

