The Latest: Hawaii leader describes N. Korea threat scenario

The Latest on an informational briefing on the threat to Hawaii of a North Korea nuclear attack (all times local):
1:15 p.m.
If there is a ballistic missile strike by North Korea, Hawaii will be faced with casualties, severe damage to critical infrastructure, widespread structural fires and other chaos.
That's the picture the administrator of the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency painted Thursday at an informational briefing organized by state lawmakers.
Administrator Vern Miyagi says the threat is unlikely but it's a possibility that Hawaii can't ignore.
Miyagi says once there's an attack, Hawaii will have less than 20 minutes' warning.
He says that leaves little time to do much more than getting inside, staying inside and staying tuned.
Officials are canceling testing of a new alert siren, which had been scheduled for November. Miyagi says officials are holding off on testing the siren so they can look at preventing confusion.
Midnight
Hawaii lawmakers will be holding an informational briefing on the threats from North Korean nuclear and missile tests.
The state Senate's Committee on Public Safety, Intergovernmental and Military Affairs is holding Thursday's briefing at the state Capitol.
Representatives from the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency will give a presentation on preparation and planning efforts.
Hawaii lawmakers have been urging emergency management officials to update Cold War-era plans for coping with a nuclear attack as North Korea develops nuclear weapons and ballistic missiles that can reach the islands.
The Emergency Management Agency announced a public education campaign in July.
Agency Administrator Vern Miyagi stresses that officials are simply trying to stay ahead of a "very unlikely" scenario, but it's a possibility that Hawaii can't ignore.
