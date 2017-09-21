Cuomo to travel to Puerto Rico to assist recovery efforts

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo plans to travel to Puerto Rico with emergency response officials to help out with recovery efforts on the island ravaged by Hurricane Maria.
The Democratic governor said Thursday that New York will also be delivering emergency supplies on a plane donated by JetBlue and providing specialists to help repair the island's devastated power structure.
The New York Power Authority is also sending 10 engineers, planners, technical supervisors and translators, along with drones and two drone pilots from the Department of Environmental Conservation.
Cuomo also ordered the New York Army National Guard to be on standby to assist in the coming days.
He plans to depart for the island as early as Friday.
