Woman injured by broken bank door awarded $4.5 million

The Associated Press

September 21, 2017 7:56 PM

WHEATON, Ill.

A DuPage County jury has awarded $4.5 million to an Aurora woman injured when a metal door closer at a suburban Chicago bank detached and struck her in the head.

Amy Skinger entered a Wells Fargo branch office in Aurora in 2012 when the door closer detached and knocked her to her knees.

Attorney Bradley Cosgrove said in a statement the verdict provides the funds for the life-long treatment of debilitating injuries Skinger suffered.

The jury on Wednesday found Wells Fargo 80 percent at fault and property owner Cannella NY Square LLC 20 percent at fault. An attorney representing the property owner had no comment on the verdict.

Wells Fargo spokesman Steve Carlson said the company is disappointed with the jury's finding and is reviewing legal options.

