National Politics

Leaders highlight early education for drug misuse prevention

The Associated Press

September 21, 2017 9:36 PM

MANCHESTER, N.H.

New Hampshire's political and law enforcement leaders are coming together to promote early education to prevent substance misuse.

Officials with Spark NH, a nonpartisan early childhood advisory council, say public support for prevention programs is growing given the state's opioid crisis, but most discussions focus on middle school or later. The group is partnering with Manchester Police Chief Nick Willard and state and congressional officials to highlight the importance of programs and services for younger children.

Democratic Sens. Jeanne Shaheen and Maggie Hassan, Democratic Rep. Annie Kuster and a representative from Republican Gov. Chris Sununu's office will discuss the partnership at a news conference on Friday.

