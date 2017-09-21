National Politics

Washington lawmaker announces Congressional bid

The Associated Press

September 21, 2017 9:48 PM

SEATTLE

Republican state Sen. Dino Rossi has announced he'll run for Congress in the 8th District to replace Dave Reichert, who is retiring.

The Washington State Republican Party said in a news release that Rossi made the announcement during the party's annual dinner Thursday.

Rossi, who was a state senator from 1997 through 2003, was appointed last year to fill a state Senate vacancy left by Sen. Andy Hill when he died of lung cancer.

The 8th District includes the eastern portion of King and Pierce Counties and has voted Republican for Congressional seats. But the district was carried by Hillary Clinton in 2016 and former President Barack Obama in 2012.

Several Democratic challengers have announced their campaigns, including: Issaquah Councilmember Tola Marts; pediatrician Dr. Kim Schrier; former King County Deputy Prosecutor Jason Rittereiser; Amazon software developer Toby Whitney and business owner Mona Das.

