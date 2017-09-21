National Politics

Abu Ghraib civil lawsuit returns to federal courthouse

The Associated Press

September 21, 2017 11:32 PM

ALEXANDRIA, Va.

A civil lawsuit filed by inmates at the notorious Abu Ghraib prison in Iraq is back in front of a federal judge.

Friday's hearing at U.S. District Court in Alexandria comes nine years after the lawsuit was first filed and 13 years after photos documenting abusive treatment of inmates at Abu Ghraib first became public.

The lawsuit seeks to hold civilian interrogators employed by military contractor CACI liable for the abuse. The Center for Constitutional Rights, which filed the lawsuit on inmates' behalf, alleges that CAC interrogators engaged in a conspiracy to abuse the inmates to soften them up for questioning.

The lawsuit has been thrown out twice by a federal judge, only to be reinstated each time.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Comments

Videos

Donald Trump Jr. releases Russia emails

Donald Trump Jr. releases Russia emails 1:33

Donald Trump Jr. releases Russia emails
Trump and Putin: Where the mutual admiration began 5:06

Trump and Putin: Where the mutual admiration began
McConnell reveals GOP health care bill, Schumer calls it 'a wolf in sheep's clothing' 4:00

McConnell reveals GOP health care bill, Schumer calls it 'a wolf in sheep's clothing'

View More Video