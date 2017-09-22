National Politics

NYPD helicopter crew rescues injured sailor from ship at sea

The Associated Press

September 22, 2017 4:06 AM

NEW YORK

The New York City Police Department says one of its helicopter crews flew 15 miles off the coast of Queens to rescue a man who was badly injured in a fall aboard a ship.

The man is expected to survive after he was airlifted off the tanker boat in less than 30 minutes Thursday by the responding NYPD Aviation Unit. He was taken to a hospital on Staten Island, where he's in stable condition.

The man's name hasn't been released. One of his rescuers, Detective Mel Maurice, says the man is from India and needed a translator.

This is at least the second time this year the NYPD Aviation Unit has flown out to sea to assist maritime workers. Maurice says he helped a woman who went into labor while on a fishing boat in October.

