NYPD helicopter crew rescues injured sailor from ship at sea

The New York City Police Department says one of its helicopter crews flew 15 miles off the coast of Queens to rescue a man who was badly injured in a fall aboard a ship.
The man is expected to survive after he was airlifted off the tanker boat in less than 30 minutes Thursday by the responding NYPD Aviation Unit. He was taken to a hospital on Staten Island, where he's in stable condition.
The man's name hasn't been released. One of his rescuers, Detective Mel Maurice, says the man is from India and needed a translator.
This is at least the second time this year the NYPD Aviation Unit has flown out to sea to assist maritime workers. Maurice says he helped a woman who went into labor while on a fishing boat in October.
