National Politics

State GOP party won't reprimand lawmaker over Facebook post

The Associated Press

September 22, 2017 5:42 AM

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.

A Republican South Dakota legislator who came under fire for a Facebook post won't be reprimanded by her party.

Rep. Lynne DiSanto of Box Elder shared a meme Sept. 7 depicting protesters being hit by a vehicle. It was posted less than a month after a driver hit counter-protesters at a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, killing a woman. DiSanto removed her post and apologized.

The Argus Leader reports that GOP State Chairman Dan Lederman said in a statement that the party does not tell members what is appropriate when it comes to social media posts.

House Majority Leader Lee Qualm earlier told The Associated Press that the incident won't affect DiSanto's position as House majority whip.

DiSanto did lose her job with a Rapid City-based real estate company.

