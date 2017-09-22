National Politics

Iowa board refuses to divulge secret meeting to ombudsman

The Associated Press

September 22, 2017 5:50 AM

DES MOINES, Iowa

An Iowa board responsible for enforcing government transparency has denied the state ombudsman access to an Aug. 25 meeting that open-records advocates say was kept confidential in violation of state law.

The Des Moines Register reports that the Iowa Public Information Board is believed to be the first government body in state history to deny the ombudsman access to confidential meeting records by citing attorney-client privilege.

Iowa Ombudsman Investigator Bert Dalmer says the move is an affront to accountability. He says Iowa has safeguards to ensure records the ombudsman obtains aren't released to others.

The information board met privately Aug. 25 to discuss a case involving a Burlington police officer who fatally shot a woman in 2015. The board later voted in open session without disclosing what was discussed.

