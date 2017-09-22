White nationalist flyers appear at University of Louisville

Campus police in Kentucky are investigating a series of flyers promoting a white nationalist group at the University of Louisville.
The Courier-Journal reports that university police learned about the U of L Identitarians recruitment flyers Thursday morning, which have been appearing at bus stops around campus for the last three weeks.
The posters call for those "who feel alone in caring about the future of European people and the preservation of European culture" to contact the group at an email address.
Interim police chief Kenny Brown says security footage will be reviewed to see who's been putting the flyers up. He says students shouldn't worry as the flyers don't seem to target a specific group.
University spokesman John Karman says the group has no official status on campus.
