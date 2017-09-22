University of Louisville campus
University of Louisville campus J. Tyler Franklin KyCIR
University of Louisville campus J. Tyler Franklin KyCIR

National Politics

White nationalist flyers appear at University of Louisville

The Associated Press

September 22, 2017 7:17 AM

LOUISVILLE, Ky.

Campus police in Kentucky are investigating a series of flyers promoting a white nationalist group at the University of Louisville.

The Courier-Journal reports that university police learned about the U of L Identitarians recruitment flyers Thursday morning, which have been appearing at bus stops around campus for the last three weeks.

The posters call for those "who feel alone in caring about the future of European people and the preservation of European culture" to contact the group at an email address.

Interim police chief Kenny Brown says security footage will be reviewed to see who's been putting the flyers up. He says students shouldn't worry as the flyers don't seem to target a specific group.

University spokesman John Karman says the group has no official status on campus.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Comments

Videos

Donald Trump Jr. releases Russia emails

Donald Trump Jr. releases Russia emails 1:33

Donald Trump Jr. releases Russia emails
Trump and Putin: Where the mutual admiration began 5:06

Trump and Putin: Where the mutual admiration began
McConnell reveals GOP health care bill, Schumer calls it 'a wolf in sheep's clothing' 4:00

McConnell reveals GOP health care bill, Schumer calls it 'a wolf in sheep's clothing'

View More Video