Rollback of federal police reform program riles advocates

FILE - In this June 16, 2017 file photo, supporters of Philando Castile hold a portrait of Castile as they march along University Avenue in St. Paul, Minn. The vigil was held after St. Anthony police Officer Jeronimo Yanez was cleared of all charges in the fatal shooting last year of Castile. Changes to a Department of Justice program that had reviewed police departments in hopes of building community trust have dismayed some civil rights advocates and left some cities wondering what to do next. Star Tribune via AP File Anthony Souffle