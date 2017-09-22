National Politics

Feds probe town whose mayor is lieutenant governor candidate

The Associated Press

September 22, 2017 8:47 AM

TRENTON, N.J.

Federal investigators are looking into whether a New Jersey town whose Republican mayor is running for lieutenant governor violated a religious land-use law.

The Associated Press obtained a copy of a June 16 letter in which the U.S. attorney's office for New Jersey tells Woodcliff Lake Mayor Carlos Rendo that the borough and its zoning board are under investigation.

The letter says authorities have not determined whether the law was violated.

The issue stems from a Jewish movement that sued the town, arguing it was repeatedly blocked from buying property to expand.

A campaign spokesman for Rendo's running mate, Lt. Gov. Kim Guadagno, says Rendo isn't personally under investigation and is cooperating fully. The spokesman calls the allegations "false and ridiculous."

Politico first reported on the letter Friday.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Comments

Videos

Donald Trump Jr. releases Russia emails

Donald Trump Jr. releases Russia emails 1:33

Donald Trump Jr. releases Russia emails
Trump and Putin: Where the mutual admiration began 5:06

Trump and Putin: Where the mutual admiration began
McConnell reveals GOP health care bill, Schumer calls it 'a wolf in sheep's clothing' 4:00

McConnell reveals GOP health care bill, Schumer calls it 'a wolf in sheep's clothing'

View More Video