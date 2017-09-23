2 US citizens arrested for having drugs at Nogales port

Customs and Border Protection says two American citizens were arrested this week in two drug smuggling attempts at a port of entry in Nogales.
The first was on Thursday when a 20-year-old southern Arizona man tried to enter the country with 21 pounds of methamphetamine stashed in the car's quarter panels. The second was later that day when a 20-year-old Nogales, Arizona, man tried to enter the United States with 26 pounds of cocaine in his car's roof.
Both men were arrested and turned over the Immigration and Customs Enforcement's Homeland Security Investigations division. The cars and drugs were also seized.
Although drug seizures are down in Arizona, ports of entry continue to be the most common method of getting illegal substances into the country.
