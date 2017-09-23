Teachers strike ends; Vermont debate on strike ban up next

Burlington's four-day teachers' strike has ended, but the Vermont Legislature appears headed for more debate on whether to ban strikes.
Two Republican lawmakers plan to introduce legislation in the House and Senate that would prohibit public school teachers from striking and would ban school boards from imposing contracts on teachers.
Rep. Kurt Wright of Burlington says a teachers strike creates animosity in the community and disrupts families.
Vermont Public Radio reports (http://bit.ly/2yvnAv3 ) that Wright and Sen. Joe Benning of Caledonia County say "a better way" is to force school boards and local union associations to negotiate until they have a breakthrough.
Wright introduced a similar bill in 2015 that failed by one vote in the House.
