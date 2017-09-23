Suspect injured after shot by county deputy in Sioux Falls

The Minnehaha County Sheriff's Department says a deputy shot suspect at a Sioux Falls residence who was armed with a weapon.
The incident happened at 1:25 a.m. Friday after officers responded to a report of a violent domestic assault. Authorities say the suspect was transported to a local hospital with a single gunshot wound.
No further details of the incident have been released.
Minnehaha County Sheriff Mike Milstead says the investigation will be handled by the state Division of Criminal Investigation.
