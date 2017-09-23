National Politics

Suspect injured after shot by county deputy in Sioux Falls

The Associated Press

September 23, 2017 7:22 AM

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.

The Minnehaha County Sheriff's Department says a deputy shot suspect at a Sioux Falls residence who was armed with a weapon.

The incident happened at 1:25 a.m. Friday after officers responded to a report of a violent domestic assault. Authorities say the suspect was transported to a local hospital with a single gunshot wound.

No further details of the incident have been released.

Minnehaha County Sheriff Mike Milstead says the investigation will be handled by the state Division of Criminal Investigation.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Comments

Videos

Donald Trump Jr. releases Russia emails

Donald Trump Jr. releases Russia emails 1:33

Donald Trump Jr. releases Russia emails
Trump and Putin: Where the mutual admiration began 5:06

Trump and Putin: Where the mutual admiration began
McConnell reveals GOP health care bill, Schumer calls it 'a wolf in sheep's clothing' 4:00

McConnell reveals GOP health care bill, Schumer calls it 'a wolf in sheep's clothing'

View More Video