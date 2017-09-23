VP Pence to flex fundraising muscle for Republicans

Vice President Mike Pence will be campaigning across the country ahead of the 2018 elections, using the celebrity of his office and his prodigious fundraising abilities to help Republican candidates.
A campaign visit from President Donald Trump could create a headache for candidates in swing districts. But a Pence appearance is unlikely to make a stir.
Pence is also a longtime devotee of conservative causes with deep ties to GOP donors and party activists that date back to his 12 years in Congress.
That makes him an attractive get for Republican campaigns looking to rally their base and raise money.
He helped draw more than 1,400 to Iowa Sen. Joni Ernst's fundraiser in June.
Last spring he launched his own PAC to raise money for Trump's re-election and other Republicans.
