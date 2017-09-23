National Politics

Georgia to pay $550,000 to convicted felon for amputation

The Associated Press

September 23, 2017 10:13 AM

ATLANTA

A diabetic inmate serving a life sentence for murder has won $550,000 from Georgia for a lawsuit alleging he lost his leg because of improper care and neglect by a prison doctor.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports the state agreed to the settlement for Michael Tarver, which means the case against Dr. Chiquita Fye, the medical director at Macon State Prison, won't go to trial Monday.

Tarver's federal lawsuit asserted that Fye was deliberately indifferent to his injury as he languished for months in the prison infirmary. Deliberate indifference to a prison inmate's medical needs violates the Eighth Amendment of the U.S. Constitution.

U.S. District Judge Marc T. Treadwell earlier this week signed off on the settlement order. The case was scheduled for trial Monday in Treadwell's court in Macon.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Comments

Videos

Donald Trump Jr. releases Russia emails

Donald Trump Jr. releases Russia emails 1:33

Donald Trump Jr. releases Russia emails
Trump and Putin: Where the mutual admiration began 5:06

Trump and Putin: Where the mutual admiration began
McConnell reveals GOP health care bill, Schumer calls it 'a wolf in sheep's clothing' 4:00

McConnell reveals GOP health care bill, Schumer calls it 'a wolf in sheep's clothing'

View More Video