National Politics

Schuette eyes smooth path in GOP primary as Calley mulls bid

The Associated Press

September 23, 2017 10:07 AM

MACKINAC ISLAND, Mich.

Attorney General Bill Schuette's march toward the Republican nomination for governor may be smooth because it's now uncertain if his presumptive rival will even run.

Brian Calley, the lieutenant to term-limited Gov. Rick Snyder, isn't a candidate at this weekend's biennial GOP gathering on Mackinac Island.

Calley could yet still enter the race. But the notion of him not announcing his candidacy by now seemed improbable last spring, when he launched a part-time Legislature ballot drive on the same island while teasing a future gubernatorial bid.

Now, Calley plans to host town hall-style events across Michigan this fall before making a final decision.

Schuette allies are openly questioning if Calley will run, while others in the GOP are unsure.

