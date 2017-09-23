National Politics

Sheriff's office says man, woman dead after home invasion

The Associated Press

September 23, 2017 4:09 PM

SMITHFIELD, Va.

Authorities say two people are dead after a home invasion in Smithfield.

TV station WAVY reports police received an emergency call around 11:15 a.m. Saturday about a residential burglary. Isle of Wight County Sheriff's Lt. James Pope says when deputies arrived at the home, they found a male and female dead.

Pope says authorities are investigating the case as a home invasion and double homicide.

Deputies didn't immediately release any information about a possible suspect but did say they are looking for two vehicles missing from the home: a gray 2010 Ford F-150 and a beige 2001 Chrysler van.

