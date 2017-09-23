Georgia district extends school day to make up for lost time

A Georgia school district is extending the school day to make up for time lost following Tropical Storm Irma.
The DeKalb County School District says the day will be extended by 20 minutes every day beginning Oct. 2 until the end of the semester, Dec. 20. Schools also will be open Election Day, Nov. 7, instead of closing.
WXIA-TV reports the district has four inclement weather days built into the calender but decided to gain back some of the lost instructional time instead of taking them. Superintendent/CEO R. Stephen Green says they're trying to be as creative as they can about recapturing that time. Extending the school day, he says, is the least disruptive for all parties.
Parents will be notified regarding dismissal time at their campus.
Comments